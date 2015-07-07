JAKARTA, July 7 Indonesia sold 15 trillion
rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah,
the finance ministry's financing and risk management office
said.
The three-month and the one-year T-bills had a weighted
average yield of 6.20290 percent and 6.88400 percent,
respectively.
The 11-year bonds had a weighted average yield
of 8.11830 percent, lower than the previous auction of 8.36990
percent on June 23.
The weighted average yield for 21-year bonds was
8.37414 percent.
Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 40.01 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on June
23.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year
bonds.
Indonesia has raised both conventional and Islamic
rupiah-denominated bonds with the total amounting to 181.135
trillion rupiah for the first and second quarters and has
targeted 63 trillion rupiah in the third quarter this year.
($1 = 13,318 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)