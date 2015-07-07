JAKARTA, July 7 Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The three-month and the one-year T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.20290 percent and 6.88400 percent, respectively.

The 11-year bonds had a weighted average yield of 8.11830 percent, lower than the previous auction of 8.36990 percent on June 23.

The weighted average yield for 21-year bonds was 8.37414 percent.

Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah, lower than the 40.01 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on June 23.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year bonds.

Indonesia has raised both conventional and Islamic rupiah-denominated bonds with the total amounting to 181.135 trillion rupiah for the first and second quarters and has targeted 63 trillion rupiah in the third quarter this year.

($1 = 13,318 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)