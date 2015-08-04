JAKARTA Aug 4 Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah
($1.11 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the
finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The three-month and the one-year t-bills had a weighted
average yield of 6.22650 percent and 6.94313 percent,
respectively, higher than the previous auction of 6.20290
percent and 6.88400 percent each.
The six-year bonds had a weighted average yield
of 8.33505 percent.
The weighted average yield for 16-year bonds was
8.84979 percent.
Total incoming bids were 28.062 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 26.42 trillion rupiah received in the last auction on July
7.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.65 for the three-month
t-bills.
($1 = 13,483 rupiah)
(Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)