JAKARTA, Sept 1 Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($709.47 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in line with the indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yields for the three-month T-bills and the one-year T-bills were 5.86700 percent and 6.73175 percent respectively.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.50360 percent, higher than 8.40462 percent in the previous sale on Aug. 18.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.72928 percent, receiving higher weighted average yield compared with the last sales of 8.56968 percent.

The weighted average yield for 21-year bonds was 9.07930 percent.

Total bids were 16.38 trillion rupiah, lower than the 20.89 trillion rupiah received on Aug. 18.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the three-month T-bills.

Foreign investors hold 37.82 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bond as of August 28.

Indonesia spent 1.4 trillion rupiah in August buying back government bonds as the rupiah weakened amid global market volatility.

($1 = 14,095 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)