JAKARTA Oct 13 Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah
($661.04 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the
finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yields for the three-month and one-year
t-bills were 6.23231 percent and 7.38077 percent, respectively.
The six-year bonds had a weighted average yield
of 8.48327 percent.
The weighted average yields for 11-year and
21-year bonds were 8.54727 percent and 8.86558
percent, respectively.
Total incoming bids were 11.196 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 8.25 trillion rupiah received on Sept. 29.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.54 for the three-month
t-bills.
The finance ministry's financing and risk management office
raised 1.36 trillion rupiah for non-tradable bonds maturing in
April 1, 2016 through private placement on Oct. 8.
Foreign investors held 37.73 percent of Indonesian
government rupiah bonds as of Oct. 9.
($1 = 13,615 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)