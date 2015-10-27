JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($733.94 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the eight-month t-bill was 7.05889 percent.

The weighted average yields for 6-year and 11-year bonds were 8.58626 percent and 8.63441 percent, respectively, higher than previous sale of 8.48327 percent and 8.54727 percent each on Oct. 13.

The 16-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.93690 percent.

The weighted average yield for the 29-year bond was 9.19930 percent.

Total incoming bids were 12.66 trillion rupiah, higher than the 11.196 trillion rupiah received on Oct. 13.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the eight-month t-bill.

Foreign investors held 37.06 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Oct. 23. ($1 = 13,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)