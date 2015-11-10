JAKARTA Nov 10 Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($661.3 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yields for the three-month T-bill and one-year T-bill were 6.34219 percent and 7.22368 percent respectively.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.65374 percent, higher than 8.63441 percent received from the previous sale on Oct. 27.

The weighted average yield for the 21-year bond was 9.06714 percent.

Total incoming bids were 13.68 trillion rupiah, higher than the 12.66 trillion rupiah received on Oct. 27.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.84 for the one-year t-bill.

Foreign investors held 37.44 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Nov. 6.

($1 = 13,610 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)