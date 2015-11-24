JAKARTA Nov 24 Indonesia sold 9 trillion rupiah ($656.7 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 6 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yields for the eight-month T-bill was 7.11350 percent.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.60499 percent, lower than 8.65374 percent received from the previous sale on Nov. 10.

The weighted average yield for the 6-year and 16-year bonds were 8.52983 percent and 8.86981 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 17.86 trillion rupiah, higher than the 13.68 trillion rupiah received on Nov. 10.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the 6-year bond.

The finance ministry's financing and risk management office raised 10.17 trillion rupiah for non-tradable bonds maturing on Feb. 23, 2016 through private placement on Nov. 19.

Foreign investors held 37.42 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Nov. 13.

($1 = 13,705 rupiah)

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)