JAKARTA Jan 5 Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah
($867.05 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, in
line with the indicative target, the finance ministry's
financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yields for the three-month and one-year
T-bills were 6.56300 percent and 7.51663 percent respectively,
higher than 6.28265 percent and 7.28778 percent each in the
previous sales on Dec. 1 last year.
The 5-year bond had a weighted average yield of
8.81961 percent, and for the 10-year bond it was
8.82997 percent.
The weighted average yield for the 20-year bond
was 9.02932 percent.
Total incoming bids were 26.2 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 18.9 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction on
Dec. 1.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.55 for the 5-year bond.
As of Dec. 31, foreign investors held 38.21 percent of
Indonesian government rupiah bonds.
Indonesia aims to raise 97.33 trillion rupiah of bonds as
its first-quarter target between January and March this year,
excludes foreign denominated and retail bonds.
($1 = 13,840 rupiah)
