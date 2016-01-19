JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia sold 14 trillion
rupiah ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was
7.23111 percent, lower than 7.51663 percent in the previous
sales on Jan. 5.
Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted
average yield of 8.61369 percent and those maturing in May 2031
had a weighted average yield of 8.84946 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May
2036 was 8.87608 percent, lower than 9.02932 percent
in the previous sales.
Total incoming bids were 25 trillion rupiah, lower than the
26.2 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.97 for the one-year
T-bills.
As of Jan. 18, foreign investors held 38.38 percent of
Indonesian government rupiah bonds.
($1 = 13,865 rupiah)
