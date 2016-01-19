JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 7.23111 percent, lower than 7.51663 percent in the previous sales on Jan. 5.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 8.61369 percent and those maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 8.84946 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 8.87608 percent, lower than 9.02932 percent in the previous sales.

Total incoming bids were 25 trillion rupiah, lower than the 26.2 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.97 for the one-year T-bills.

As of Jan. 18, foreign investors held 38.38 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds.

($1 = 13,865 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xxx)