JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia sold 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 6.37900 percent, lower than 6.81600 percent at the previous sale on Feb. 2.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 7.95995 percent, lower than 8.07759 percent at the previous sale, and those maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 8.28917 percent, lower than 8.41984 percent from the last sale on Feb. 2.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 8.32967 percent.

Total incoming bids were 24.65 trillion rupiah, lower than the 34.64 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the one-year T-bills.

As of Feb. 12, foreign investors held 39.32 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds, Islamic bonds inclusive.

The finance ministry's financing and risk management office raised 1.7 trillion rupiah from tradable bonds maturing on Apr. 15, 2019 through private placement on Feb. 3. ($1 = 13,390 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)