JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia sold 15.6 trillion
rupiah ($1.17 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yield for the three-month T-bills was
5.54640 percent and those for the one-year T-bills were 6.31804
percent, lower than 6.37900 percent at the previous sale on Feb.
16.
Bonds maturing in July 2021 had a weighted
average yield of 7.94935 percent.
Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted
average yield of 8.28980 percent, higher than 7.95995 percent at
the previous sale, and those maturing in May 2036
had a weighted average yield of 8.65887 percent, higher than
8.32967 percent from the last sale on Feb. 16.
Total incoming bids were 26.58 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 24.65 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.29 for the bonds
maturing in July 2021.
As of Feb. 26, foreign investors held 38.83 percent of
Indonesian government rupiah bonds, Islamic bonds inclusive.
($1 = 13,338 rupiah)
