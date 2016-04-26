JAKARTA, April 26 Indonesia sold 13.4 trillion rupiah ($1.02 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The T-bills maturing on January 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.90000 percent.

The weighted average yields for bonds maturing in July 2021 and September 2026 were 7.38887 percent and 7.66996 percent, respectively, higher than the 7.32987 percent and 7.52318 percent at the April 12 auction.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.86981 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in February 2044 was 8.12451 percent.

Total incoming bids were 24.41 trillion rupiah, lower than the 32.03 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.94 for the bonds maturing in May 2036.

($1 = 13,200 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)