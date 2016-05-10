JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($463 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The three month T-bill had a weighted average yield of 5.65680 percent while the one-year T-bill had a weighted average yield of 6.23143 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 7.49823 percent, higher than the 7.38887 percent at the April 26 auction.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.99648 percent, higher than the 7.86981 percent at the previous sale.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031 was 7.99295 percent.

Total incoming bids were 13.43 trillion rupiah, lower than the 24.41 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.06 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)