JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia sold 9.99 trillion
rupiah ($730.3 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The T-bills maturing in February 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 6.43775 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in September
2026 was 7.97700 percent.
Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted
average yield of 8.15696 percent, higher than the 7.99648
percent of the previous auction on May 10.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031
was 8.14964 percent, higher than the previous sale
of 7.99295 percent.
Total incoming bids were 14.69 trillion rupiah, higher than
the 13.43 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
($1 = 13,680 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)