JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia sold 12.9 trillion rupiah ($971.53 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in March 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.00579 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021 was 7.46981 percent, higher than 7.45834 percent at the previous auction on June 7.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.90953 percent, lower than the previous auction's 7.91485 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.91964 percent.

Total incoming bids were 17.53 trillion rupiah, lower than 42.33 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.32 for the bonds maturing in May 2036.

As of June 20, foreign investors held 39.09 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds, including Islamic bonds. ($1 = 13,278 rupiah)

