JAKARTA Aug 30 Indonesia sold 13 trillion
rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The t-bills maturing in December 2016 had a weighted average
yield of 5.60306 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in September
2026 was 7.13985 percent.
Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted
average yield of 7.39983 percent, higher than the 7.19999
percent yield at the previous auction on Aug. 16.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036
was 7.47993 percent, higher than the previous
auction's yield of 7.31998 percent.
There were no winning bids for the t-bills maturing in
August 2017.
Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than
the 36.96 trillion rupiah received in the auction on Aug. 16.
The highest bid-to-cover ration was 2.91 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)