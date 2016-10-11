JAKARTA Oct 11 Indonesia sold 6.15 trillion rupiah ($473.70 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, about half of the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills, maturing in January 2017, had a weighted average yield of 5.69900 percent and those maturing in October 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.13929 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.94919 percent, higher than 6.72979 percent at the previous auction on Sept. 27.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.38959 percent.

Tuesday auction's weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.49871 percent, higher than 7.35880 percent at the last auction.

Total incoming bids were worth 12.77 trillion rupiah, lower than 19.73 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Sept. 27.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.

($1 = 12,983 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)