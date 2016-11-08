JAKARTA Nov 8 Indonesia sold 12.9 trillion
rupiah ($986.24 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The T-bills maturing in February 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 5.77080 percent and the T-bills maturing in November
2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.18653 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027
was 7.33979 percent, higher than 7.03968 percent at
the last auction on Oct. 25.
Tuesday's auction weighted average yield for bonds maturing
in May 2022 was 6.96991 percent.
Bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted
average yield of 7.76871 percent.
Total incoming bids were worth 22.51 trillion rupiah, higher
than 15.32 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction
on Oct. 25.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.21 for the T-bills
maturing in February 2017.
($1 = 13,080 rupiah)
