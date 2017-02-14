JAKARTA Feb 14 Indonesia sold 18.43 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in May 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.05558 percent, higher than 5.02014 percent at the previous auction on Jan. 31.

The T-bills which will mature in February 2018 has a weighted average yield of 5.98448 percent, higher than 5.90243 percent at the last auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.53988 percent, lower than 7.62988 percent at the previous auction.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.87998 percent, lower than the last auction's 7.99964 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2036 has a weighted average yield of 8.10963 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth 31.81 trillion rupiah, lower than the 49.44 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Jan. 31.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.41 for the bonds maturing in August 2032.

($1 = 13,323 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)