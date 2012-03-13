UPDATE 1-Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia sold 1.66 trillion rupiah ($181.27 million) of sukuk in an auction on Tuesday, and saw yields rising sharply for longer tenors from last month's auction, the debt office said.
It sold 280 billion rupiah of six-month sharia T-bills, 650 billion rupiah of 15-year project-based sukuk and 730 billion rupiah of 25-year project based sukuk. There were no winning bids for Indonesia's six and 10-year sukuk as investors asked for high yields.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
6-mth 6-yr PBS 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr
sharia PBS PBS PBS
T-bills Incoming bids 2,350 132 664 1,326 812 (bln rph) Winning bids (bln 280 - - 650 730 rph) - Competitive 196 - - 625 725 bids - Non competitive 84 - - 25 5 bids Lowest yield 3.75000 5.96875 6.28125 6.46875 6.46875 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 6.50000 7.00000 7.50000 7.87500 (pct) Weighted avg 3.79592 - - 6.47000 6.86664 yield Bid-to-cover 8.39 - - 2.04 1.11 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.
* General Electric - due to anticipated tax benefits and gains, co does not expect total after-tax charges through completion of ge capital exit plan to exceed initial $23 billion estimate