JAKARTA, March 13 Indonesia sold 1.66 trillion rupiah ($181.27 million) of sukuk in an auction on Tuesday, and saw yields rising sharply for longer tenors from last month's auction, the debt office said.

It sold 280 billion rupiah of six-month sharia T-bills, 650 billion rupiah of 15-year project-based sukuk and 730 billion rupiah of 25-year project based sukuk. There were no winning bids for Indonesia's six and 10-year sukuk as investors asked for high yields.

Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

6-mth 6-yr PBS 10-yr 15-yr 25-yr

sharia PBS PBS PBS

T-bills Incoming bids 2,350 132 664 1,326 812 (bln rph) Winning bids (bln 280 - - 650 730 rph) - Competitive 196 - - 625 725 bids - Non competitive 84 - - 25 5 bids Lowest yield 3.75000 5.96875 6.28125 6.46875 6.46875 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 6.50000 7.00000 7.50000 7.87500 (pct) Weighted avg 3.79592 - - 6.47000 6.86664 yield Bid-to-cover 8.39 - - 2.04 1.11 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)