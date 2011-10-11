JAKARTA, Sept 13 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 790 billion rupiah ($88.8 million) from a sukuk auction on Tuesday, after receiving total bids of 3.05 trillion rupiah.

The ministry sold 420 billion rupiah of one-year sharia T-bill and 370 billion rupiah of 25-year sukuk .

There were no winning bids for Indonesia's 14-year sukuk , as well as newly offered six-year and 21-year project-based sukuk.

Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

1-yr IFR0007 IFR0010 PBS-0001 PBS-0002

T-bill Incoming bids 1,465.2 277 1,045 111 148 (bln rph) Winning bids (bln 420 - 370 - - rph) - Competitive 294 - 340 - - bids - Non competitive 126 - 30 - - bids Lowest yield 5.25000 7.25000 7.87500 6.65625 7.37500 (pct) Highest yield 8.00000 9.00000 8.15625 10.00000 10.00000 (pct) Weighted avg 5.32717 - 7.99954 - - yield Bid-to-cover 3.49 - 2.82 - - ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 8,892.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Rieka Rahadiana)