JAKARTA Dec 15 Indonesia's finance ministry plans to accelerate the rate at which it issues bonds in 2012 due to concern over a global economic downturn and will issue 55-60 percent of its target in the first half of the year, the debt office said on Thursday.

The debt office earlier this month said it planned to issue 240.33 trillion rupiah ($26.45 billion) in government bonds next year to cover a budget deficit of 1.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

"We are considering (that the) market situation next year will not be as good as this year ... In the first semester we will issue more bonds and we don't have plans to issue foreign currency bonds in the domestic market," debt office head Rahmat Waluyanto told reporters.

The ministry plans to issue a global bond in the first quarter of next year, with a samurai bond in the first half and followed by a global sukuk at the end of the first half next year.

The ministry has said it will cap foreign issues at a maximum 18 percent of total bond issues next year.

Arga Samudro, a Jakarta-based analyst at Bahana Securities, said the government was confident its bond issues in the year's first half would succeed because it believes the global turmoil during that period would not be as bad as in 2008.

The bonds would attract foreign investors looking for high yields in emerging markets at a time of slow opportunities elsewhere, he said.

"Maybe the government sees there will still be strong demand, but if the turmoil is not too bearish. Investor appetite is still there," he said.

Indonesian markets have been volatile in recent weeks on investor worries over euro zone debt but the yield of the benchmark 10-year Indonesian government bond neared record lows due to recent government and central bank intervention and as Southeast Asia's largest economy shows resilience.

Indonesia's economy grew strong at 6.5 percent in the first nine months this year, showing few signs of being hurt by global woes, though foreign capital outflows have weakened its rupiah and analysts said it could suffer slower exports and direct investment flows next year.

($1 = 9,085 rupiah)