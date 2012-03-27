JAKARTA, March 27 Indonesia sold 355 billion rupiah ($38.69 million) of 25-year project based sukuk (PBS) in an auction on Tuesday, with a higher yield than the previous auction, the debt office said.

There were no winning bids for the six-, 10- and 15-year PBS.

Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent.

6-yr PBS 10-yr PBS 15-yr PBS 25-yr PBS Incoming bids 108 483 801 792 (bln rph) Winning bids (bln - - - 355 rph) - Competitive - - - 333 bids - Non competitive - - - 22 bids Lowest yield 5.81250 6.21875 6.53125 6.81250 (pct) Highest yield 6.50000 7.00000 7.09375 7.25000 (pct) Weighted avg - - - 6.95965 yield Bid-to-cover - - - 2.23 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.

($1 = 9,175 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)