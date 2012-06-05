JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesia sold 7.5 trillion rupiah ($797.87
million) of government bonds in an auction on Tuesday, with yields up across the
curve from auctions last month.
Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah,
yields are in percent.
1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr
T-bills bonds bonds bonds
FR0060 FR0061 FR0058
Incoming bids 2.425 2.680 4.652 4.410
(trln rph)
Winning bids 0.730 1.550 3.500 1.720
(trln rph)
- Competitive 0.250 1.550 3.375 1.720
bids
- Non competitive 0.480 - 0.125 -
bids
Lowest yield 4.12500 5.40625 6.43750 7.21875
(pct)
Highest yield 4.81250 6.00000 6.87500 7.37500
(pct)
Weighted avg 4.12500 5.56895 6.50282 7.24809
yield
Bid-to-cover 3.32 1.73 1.33 2.56
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by
the ministry.
($1 = 9,400 rupiah)
(Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)