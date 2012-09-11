JAKARTA, Sept 11 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 6.2 trillion rupiah ($647.38 million) in an auction of government bonds, ab ove a 5 trillion rupiah target, the debt office said on Tuesday.

The ministry sold 1 trillion rupiah in 3-month T-bills, 1 trillion rupiah in 1-year T-bills as well as 400 billion rupiah in 11-year bonds. It also sold 600 billion rupiah of 16-year bonds and 3.2 trillion rupiah of 21-year bonds.

Total incoming bids were 14.12 trillion rupiah with the highest bid-to-cover-ratio 5.3 for 11-ye ar bonds.

A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared with the amount offered. A lower ratio indicates weaker demand.

Foreign investors held 235.3 trillion rupiah, or 29 percent of total outstading as of September 7, data from debt office showed. The figure rebounded from 233.15 trillion rupiah at end of August.

($1 = 9,577 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)