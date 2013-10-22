JAKARTA, Oct 22 Indonesia raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.06 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's debt office said. According to the ministry's debt office, the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.91 for 16-year bills, with yields lower than previous auction on Oct. 8. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 31-yr T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 69=> 70=> 71=> 67=> Incoming 3.306 8.5225 9.929 10.795 1.1497 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1 4.8 3.3 2.2 0.7 (trln rph) - 0.8 4.685 2.975 2.150 0.665 Competitive bids - Non 0.3 0.115 0.325 0.05 0.035 competitive bids Lowest yield 5.60000 6.98000 7.38000 7.75000 8.15000 (pct) Highest 6.50000 7.50000 7.70000 8.40000 8.58000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 5.85219 7.14285 7.42165 7.82447 8.29026 yield Bid-to-cover 3.31 1.78 3.01 4.91 1.64 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,335 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx)