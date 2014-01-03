JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia plans to issue 78
trillion rupiah ($6.41 billion) of bonds in the first quarter of
the year to help fund its budget deficit, the finance ministry's
debt office said.
Southeast Asia's largest economy will hold its first auction
of the year on Jan. 7, aiming to raise 10 trillion rupiah. It
will offer 3-month and 1-year T-bills, as well as five-, 10-,
20-year bonds.
The bond issuance excludes dollar-denominated,
foreign-denominated bonds, and retail bonds of both conventional
and sharia securities.
Earlier, the ministry raised 3 trillion rupiah of sukuk to
the state-managed Islamic Haj Fund via a private placement.
($1 = 12,160 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)