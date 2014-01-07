JAKARTA, Jan 7 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion ($821 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, with total bids at 29.61 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.35 for 3-month T-bills, and the highest weighted average yield was for 20-year bonds . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR0068 9=> 0=> => Incoming 5.351 3.831 1.7415 11.597 7.090 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1 2 0.750 4.1 2.150 (trln rph) - 1 1 0.720 3.7 1.505 Competitive bids - Non - 1 0.03 0.4 0.645 competitive bids Lowest yield 5.90000 7.10000 8.55000 9.10000 9.50000 (pct) Highest 7.25000 7.99000 8.85000 9.99000 10.00000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.20650 7.34775 8.64861 9.18643 9.59967 yield Bid-to-cover 5.35 1.92 2.32 2.83 3.30 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)