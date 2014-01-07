BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
JAKARTA, Jan 7 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion ($821 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, with total bids at 29.61 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.35 for 3-month T-bills, and the highest weighted average yield was for 20-year bonds . Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR007 <IDFR0068 9=> 0=> => Incoming 5.351 3.831 1.7415 11.597 7.090 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1 2 0.750 4.1 2.150 (trln rph) - 1 1 0.720 3.7 1.505 Competitive bids - Non - 1 0.03 0.4 0.645 competitive bids Lowest yield 5.90000 7.10000 8.55000 9.10000 9.50000 (pct) Highest 7.25000 7.99000 8.85000 9.99000 10.00000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.20650 7.34775 8.64861 9.18643 9.59967 yield Bid-to-cover 5.35 1.92 2.32 2.83 3.30 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)