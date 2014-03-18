JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($885.54 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, with mixed weighted average yields for 1-year T-bills, 5-year and 15-year bonds compared with the previous auction on March 4. Total incoming bids were 28.38 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR006 <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068= 9=> => > Incoming 1.150 2.086 6.992 11.7088 6.4415 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 0.250 4.1 1.050 3.6 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 0.125 3.580 0.735 3.465 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.000 0.125 0.520 0.315 0.135 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.90000 6.26000 7.57000 8.30000 8.42000 yield (pct) Highest 6.60000 7.00000 7.95000 8.57000 8.75000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.21750 6.36080 7.65641 8.30524 8.46607 avg yield Bid-to-cove 1.15 8.34 1.71 11.15 1.79 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,292.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Richard Borsuk)