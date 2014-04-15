JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 8 trillion rupiah ($699.45 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, with most yields higher than the previous auction on April 2, the ministry's debt office said.

The country sold all offered securities with total bids of 15.149 trillion rupiah, well below the 26.179 trillion rupiah previously, and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was for the 1-year T-bill at 3.26.

The weighted average yield for the 10-month T-bill was 6.14933 percent. The yield for one-year T-bills was 6.34509 percent, up from 6.24800 percent.

The yield for the 10-year bond was 7.83970 percent, compared with 7.79851 percent and for the 20-year bond , the yield rose to 8.39987 percent from 8.38229 percent in the previous auction.

The yield for the 15-year bond was 8.21713 percent.

($1 = 11,437.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)