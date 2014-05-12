May 12 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($867.3 million) of bonds at an auction on Monday, higher than an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, with mixed weighted average yields compared with the April 29 auction. Total incoming bids were 14.2 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.90 for the one-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 1-yr 10-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill Incoming 1.5910 1.8960 3.8360 5.3705 1.4873 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.0000 1.0000 2.8500 3.9500 1.2000 bids (trln rph) - 0.7000 0.5000 2.6000 3.7500 1.2000 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.3000 0.5000 0.2500 0.2000 0 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.0000 6.2000 7.94000 8.43000 8.50000 yield (pct) 0 0 Highest 7.0000 7.2500 8.25000 8.56000 9.00000 yield (pct) 0 0 Weighted 6.2741 6.4395 8.00992 8.46535 8.57281 avg yield 4 0 Bid-to-cove 1.59 1.90 1.35 1.36 1.24 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,530 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)