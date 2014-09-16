JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 10 trillion rupiah ($836.12 million) of conventional bonds
at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, the ministry's debt
office said.
Total incoming bids were 24.24 trillion rupiah, lower than
31.1 trillion rupiah in the previous sales.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.72 for the 10-year
bond.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
10-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR00 <IDFR0068
=> 70=> =>
Incoming 4.0000 3.1800 5.0300 7.3386 4.6940
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 2.0000 - 3.05000 2.7000 2.2500
(trln rph)
- 1.5000 - 3.05000 1.96000 1.76500
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 0.50000 - - 0.74000 0.48500
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 6.60000 6.85000 8.01000 8.28000 8.82000
(pct)
Highest 7.00000 7.15000 8.07000 8.54000 9.04000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 6.61560 - 8.04980 8.30677 8.86988
yield
Bid-to-cover 2.00 - 1.65 2.72 2.09
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1=11,960 rupiah)
