JAKARTA, Sept 16 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($836.12 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, the ministry's debt office said. Total incoming bids were 24.24 trillion rupiah, lower than 31.1 trillion rupiah in the previous sales. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.72 for the 10-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 10-mth 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0069 <IDFR00 <IDFR0068 => 70=> => Incoming 4.0000 3.1800 5.0300 7.3386 4.6940 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 2.0000 - 3.05000 2.7000 2.2500 (trln rph) - 1.5000 - 3.05000 1.96000 1.76500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 0.50000 - - 0.74000 0.48500 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.60000 6.85000 8.01000 8.28000 8.82000 (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.15000 8.07000 8.54000 9.04000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.61560 - 8.04980 8.30677 8.86988 yield Bid-to-cover 2.00 - 1.65 2.72 2.09 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1=11,960 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)