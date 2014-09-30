BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
Sept 30 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.75 trillion rupiah ($636.3 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, lower than an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 19.87 trillion rupiah, lower than 24.24 trillion rupiah from the previous sales. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.04 for the 20-year bond. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 5-yr 15-yr 20-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR <IDFR0071 <IDFR0068 0069=> => => Incoming 4.0805 3.3000 2.4230 5.2770 4.7860 bids (trln rph) Winning bids 1.0000 3.0000 - 2.8000 0.9500 (trln rph) - 1.0000 1.5000 - 2.55000 0.66500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.5000 - 0.25000 0.28500 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.25000 6.90000 8.29000 8.87000 9.00000 (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.50000 8.55000 9.06000 9.50000 yield (pct) Weighted avg 6.33975 7.05517 - 8.93967 9.05940 yield Bid-to-cover 4.08 1.10 - 1.88 5.04 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,180 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.