JAKARTA, Jan 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
12 trillion rupiah ($948.24 million) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, as targeted.
Total incoming bids were 22.875 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.63 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070
=>
Incoming 6.6250 5.5170 6.6980 4.03550
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.0000 4.0000 3.4500 3.5500
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.0000 2.1300 3.2650 3.5500
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 1.8700 0.1850 -
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 5.98000 6.75000 7.96000 8.34000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.50000 7.25000 8.50000 8.81000
yield (pct)
Weighted 5.99700 6.91849 8.03075 8.43958
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 6.63 1.38 1.94 1.14
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 12,655 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)