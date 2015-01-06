JAKARTA, Jan 6 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($948.24 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted. Total incoming bids were 22.875 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.63 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 => Incoming 6.6250 5.5170 6.6980 4.03550 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.0000 4.0000 3.4500 3.5500 bids (trln rph) - 1.0000 2.1300 3.2650 3.5500 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.8700 0.1850 - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.98000 6.75000 7.96000 8.34000 yield (pct) Highest 6.50000 7.25000 8.50000 8.81000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.99700 6.91849 8.03075 8.43958 avg yield Bid-to-cove 6.63 1.38 1.94 1.14 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 12,655 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)