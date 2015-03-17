JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 6.75 trillion rupiah ($512.72 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below its indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 17.28 trillion rupiah, lower than
22.842 trillion rupiah on Mar. 3.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.74 for the four-year
bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr 4-yr 14-yr 29-yr
T-bill
Incoming bids 4.635 6.6013 4.167 1.8745
(trln rph)
Winning bids 3.00 1.15 1.70 0.9
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.641 0.805 1.70 0.9
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 1.359 0.345 - -
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.75000 7.23000 7.60000 8.00000
(pct)
Highest yield 6.75000 7.50000 7.92000 8.30000
(pct)
Weighted avg 5.92043 7.27938 7.62988 8.02978
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.55 5.74 2.45 2.08
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry
($1 = 13,165.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil
Nair)