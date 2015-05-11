May 11 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 11.8
trillion rupiah ($897.3 million) worth of conventional bonds at
an auction on Monday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 13.302 trillion rupiah, nearly
double the 7.905 trillion rupiah received on April 28.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.50 for the one-year
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 9-yr 19-yr
T-bill T-bill
Incoming bids 1.351 1.500 7.4823 2.9695
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.25 0.60 7.20 2.75
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.25 0.30 6.52 2.09
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.30 0.68 0.66
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.55 6.30 8.05 8.40
(pct)
Highest yield 6.75 6.70 8.49 9.00
(pct)
Weighted avg 5.7692 6.52767 8.16169 8.47925
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.08 2.50 1.04 1.08
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,150 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)