RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
JAKARTA, May 26 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.2 trillion rupiah ($545.25 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 11.593 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.81 for the 19-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 9-yr 19-yr T-bill Incoming bids 2.351 6.974 2.268 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.85 4.10 1.25 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.85 3.47 1.10 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.63 0.15 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.30 8.15 8.37 (pct) Highest yield 7.10 8.35 8.60 (pct) Weighted avg 6.60059 8.19942 8.40755 yield Bid-to-cover 1.27 1.70 1.81 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 A South African union leader who is due to attend an investor roadshow with Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan denied reports on Monday that he had been ordered by President Jacob Zuma to return from the trip.