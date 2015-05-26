JAKARTA, May 26 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 7.2 trillion rupiah ($545.25 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 11.593 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.81 for the 19-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 9-yr 19-yr T-bill Incoming bids 2.351 6.974 2.268 (trln rph) Winning bids 1.85 4.10 1.25 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.85 3.47 1.10 bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.63 0.15 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 6.30 8.15 8.37 (pct) Highest yield 7.10 8.35 8.60 (pct) Weighted avg 6.60059 8.19942 8.40755 yield Bid-to-cover 1.27 1.70 1.81 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,205 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)