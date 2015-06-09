JAKARTA, June 9 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 25.280 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.19 for the 1-year
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 14-yr
T-bill T-bill
Incoming bids 1.721 1.970 7.799 13.7903
(trln rph)
Winning bids 1.000 0.900 5.450 7.650
(trln rph)
- Competitive 1.000 0.450 5.450 7.015
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.450 - 0.635
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest yield 5.85000 6.80000 8.49000 8.79000
(pct)
Highest yield 6.75000 7.50000 8.89000 9.25000
(pct)
Weighted avg 6.31820 6.93000 8.59083 8.87774
yield
Bid-to-cover 1.72 2.19 1.43 1.80
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,300 rupiah)
