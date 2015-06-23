JAKARTA, June 23 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 12
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 40.01 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.20 for the 14-year
bonds.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
10-mth 6-yr 11-yr 14-yr 19-yr
T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR00 <IDFR0068
=> => 71=> =>
Incoming 2.650 8.221 16.4975 9.4425 3.1965
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.900 7.400 4.900 2.250 1.550
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.900 7.360 4.130 1.875 1.205
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - 0.040 0.770 0.375 0.345
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.49000 8.19000 8.34000 8.40000 8.50000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.00000 8.50000 8.58000 8.80000 9.00000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.69921 8.24853 8.36990 8.42989 8.53585
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 1.39 1.11 3.37 4.20 2.06
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,250 rupiah)
