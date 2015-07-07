JAKARTA, July 7 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.13 billion) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 26.42 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.04 for the 11-year bonds. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr T-bill 11-yr 21-yr T-bill Incoming 2.372 2.550 12.465 9.0335 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.000 2.000 4.100 7.900 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 1.000 3.880 7.175 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 1.000 0.220 0.725 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.95000 6.75000 8.10000 8.31000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 7.05000 8.35000 8.60000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.20290 6.88400 8.11830 8.37414 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.37 1.28 3.04 1.14 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,318.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)