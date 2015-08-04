JAKARTA, Aug 4 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) worth of conventional bonds
at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 10
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 28.062 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.65 for the three-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr T-bill 6-yr 16-yr
T-bill
Incoming 2.650 2.476 16.466 6.470
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1.000 1.500 8.200 4.300
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.000 1.500 6.385 3.802
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - - 1.815 0.498
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 6.19000 6.85000 8.31000 8.77000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.85000 7.50000 8.80000 9.10000
yield (pct)
Weighted 6.22650 6.94313 8.33505 8.84979
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.65 1.65 2.01 1.50
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,483 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)