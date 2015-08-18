JAKARTA, Aug 18 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 20.89 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.4 for the nine-month T-bill. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 9-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr T-bill Incoming 4.805 7.830 6.495 1.755 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 5.550 4.450 - bids (trln rph) - 2.000 5.135 3.115 - Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.415 1.335 - competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.45000 8.28000 8.55000 8.98000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 8.67000 8.90000 9.25000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.63470 8.40462 8.56968 - avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.40 1.41 1.46 - r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)