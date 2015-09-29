JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 1.55 trillion rupiah ($105.59 million) worth of
conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, far below the
indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 8.254 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.96 for the 9-month
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
9-mth 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr
T-bill
Incoming 1.080 2.990 2.671 1.513
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 0.550 - - 1.000
bids (trln
rph)
- - - - -
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non - - - -
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 7.30000 9.55000 9.80000 9.77000
yield (pct)
Highest 10.25000 10.00000 10.15000 10.20000
yield (pct)
Weighted 7.97182 - - 9.80750
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 1.96 - - 1.51
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 14,680 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)