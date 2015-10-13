JAKARTA, Oct 13 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 9 trillion rupiah ($661.04 million) worth of conventional
bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 8
trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 11.196 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.54 for the three-month
t-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 21-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0053 <IDFR005
=> 6=>
Incoming 1.001 1.580 1.816 4.6245 2.1743
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 0.650 1.300 1.450 3.800 1.800
bids
(trln
rph)
- 0.650 0.650 1.237 3.730 1.790
Competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.650 0.213 0.070 0.010
competiti
ve bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.85000 7.00000 8.40000 8.44000 8.82000
yield
(pct)
Highest 7.25000 8.00000 8.95000 8.95000 10.12000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 6.23231 7.38077 8.48327 8.54727 8.86558
avg yield
Bid-to-co 1.54 1.22 1.25 1.22 1.21
ver ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 13,615.0000 rupiah)
