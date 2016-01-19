JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds at an
auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 25 trillion rupiah.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.97 for the one-year
T-bills.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds
T-bills maturing maturing maturing
Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036
Incoming 6.685 13.2403 3.003 2.0769
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 2.250 9.050 1.900 0.800
bids (trln
rph)
- 1.125 8.765 1.805 0.740
Competitive
bids
(trln rph)
- Non 1.125 0.285 0.095 0.060
competitive
bids
(trln rph)
Lowest 7.10000 8.53000 8.75000 8.80000
yield (pct)
Highest 7.80000 8.95000 8.93000 9.89000
yield (pct)
Weighted 7.23111 8.61369 8.84946 8.87608
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.97 1.46 1.58 2.60
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,875 rupiah)
