JAKARTA, Jan 19 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.01 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 25 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.97 for the one-year T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills maturing maturing maturing Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036 Incoming 6.685 13.2403 3.003 2.0769 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.250 9.050 1.900 0.800 bids (trln rph) - 1.125 8.765 1.805 0.740 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 1.125 0.285 0.095 0.060 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 7.10000 8.53000 8.75000 8.80000 yield (pct) Highest 7.80000 8.95000 8.93000 9.89000 yield (pct) Weighted 7.23111 8.61369 8.84946 8.87608 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.97 1.46 1.58 2.60 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,875 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)