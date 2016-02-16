BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
JAKARTA, Feb 16 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.3 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 24.65 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.95 for the one-year t-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills maturing maturing maturing Sep 2026 May 2031 May 2036 Incoming 5.905 7.587 4.0275 7.129 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 5.250 2.700 6.350 bids (trln rph) - 1.000 3.675 2.395 5.944 Competitive bids (trln rph) - Non 1.000 1.575 0.305 0.406 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.30000 7.89000 8.22000 8.23000 yield (pct) Highest 7.00000 8.25000 8.75000 8.50000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.37900 7.95995 8.28917 8.32967 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.95 1.45 1.49 1.12 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,395 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.