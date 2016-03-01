JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 15.6 trillion rupiah ($1.17 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 26.58 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.29 for the bonds maturing in July 2021. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2036 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0072= => => > Incoming 2.325 2.818 5.430 11.928 4.0766 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 2.000 1.650 8.050 1.900 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 1.502 1.390 6.751 1.640 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.498 0.260 1.299 0.260 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.45000 6.00000 7.80000 8.24000 8.60000 yield (pct) Highest 6.35000 7.00000 8.38000 8.50000 8.99000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.54640 6.31804 7.94935 8.28980 8.65887 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.16 1.41 3.29 1.48 2.15 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,345 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)