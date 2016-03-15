BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
JAKARTA, March 15 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 16.2 trillion rupiah ($1.23 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 22.08 trillion rupiah. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.74 for the bonds maturing in May 2031. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills maturing maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 May 2031 May 2036 Feb 2044 <IDFR005 <IDFR0073 <IDFR0072 <IDFR0067= 3=> => => > Incoming 2.140 7.135 4.788 5.7545 2.2578 bids (trln rph) Winning 1.500 4.900 2.750 4.900 2.150 bids (trln rph) - 1.300 3.430 2.459 4.550 1.796 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non 0.200 1.470 0.291 0.350 0.354 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 6.05000 7.27000 8.17000 8.20000 8.55000 yield (pct) Highest 6.75000 7.75000 8.75000 8.60000 8.80000 yield (pct) Weighted 6.26235 7.33986 8.21419 8.24995 8.63481 avg yield Bid-to-co 1.43 1.46 1.74 1.17 1.05 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,175 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.