JAKARTA, April 12 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.37 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 32.03 trillion rupiah, almost double the 16.05 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on March 29. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.38 for the three-month T-bills. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr Bonds Bonds Bonds T-bills T-bills maturing maturing maturing Jul 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073= => => > Incoming 4.755 3.040 3.0557 11.096 10.084 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 2.000 1.300 6.650 6.050 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 1.800 1.250 4.729 4.235 Competiti ve bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.200 0.050 1.921 1.815 competiti ve bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.39000 6.30000 7.28000 7.49000 7.72000 yield (pct) Highest 6.20000 6.69000 7.48000 7.64000 7.97000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.47600 6.35500 7.32987 7.52318 7.79986 avg yield Bid-to-co 2.38 1.52 2.35 1.67 1.67 ver ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,111 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)