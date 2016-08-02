JAKARTA, Aug 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold
18 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah.
Total incoming bids were 45.88 trillion rupiah, lower than
46.85 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on July
19.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.89 for the bonds
maturing in September 2026.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds
maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing
Nov 2016 Aug 2017 July 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031
<IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073=
=> => >
Incoming 3.451 2.857 14.8796 16.7218 7.9737
bids
(trln
rph)
Winning 2.000 1.250 4.850 4.300 5.600
bids
(trln
rph)
- 2.000 1.050 3.395 3.010 3.920
Competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
- Non - 0.200 1.455 1.290 1.680
competit
ive bids
(trln
rph)
Lowest 5.25000 6.08000 6.59000 6.83000 7.11000
yield
(pct)
Highest 6.25000 6.75000 7.00000 7.50000 8.20000
yield
(pct)
Weighted 5.34725 6.09952 6.64090 6.85827 7.18357
avg
yield
Bid-to-c 1.73 2.29 3.07 3.89 1.42
over
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,090 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)