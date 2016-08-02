JAKARTA, Aug 2 Indonesia's finance ministry sold 18 trillion rupiah ($1.38 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah. Total incoming bids were 45.88 trillion rupiah, lower than 46.85 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction on July 19. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.89 for the bonds maturing in September 2026. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Nov 2016 Aug 2017 July 2021 Sep 2026 May 2031 <IDFR0053 <IDFR0056 <IDFR0073= => => > Incoming 3.451 2.857 14.8796 16.7218 7.9737 bids (trln rph) Winning 2.000 1.250 4.850 4.300 5.600 bids (trln rph) - 2.000 1.050 3.395 3.010 3.920 Competit ive bids (trln rph) - Non - 0.200 1.455 1.290 1.680 competit ive bids (trln rph) Lowest 5.25000 6.08000 6.59000 6.83000 7.11000 yield (pct) Highest 6.25000 6.75000 7.00000 7.50000 8.20000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.34725 6.09952 6.64090 6.85827 7.18357 avg yield Bid-to-c 1.73 2.29 3.07 3.89 1.42 over ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,090 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)